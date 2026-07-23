In a surprising revelation, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has said that the version of ‘Bandar’ released in theatres was not his intended final cut. Speaking during a conversation with comedian Kunal Kamra, Anurag revealed that this was the reason he chose to distance himself from the film's promotions. He said he deliberately avoided giving interviews because the released version did not reflect his creative vision.

"If you noticed, I didn't give any interviews on the film because whatever came out is not my final cut," Anurag said, even jokingly telling Kunal not to watch the film. The director further claimed that the film underwent significant changes during post-production, with several scenes being removed. According to him, those cuts stripped the film of its ‘soul and heart’ and ultimately altered its intended message.

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‘Bandar,' which stars Bobby Deol as a once-celebrated singer whose career is derailed after he is accused in a MeToo case, drew criticism upon release for its portrayal of false allegations against men. Anurag suggested that the extensive edits contributed to the shift in the film's narrative and the controversy that followed.