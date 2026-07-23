Malayalam actors Mammootty and Manju Warrier have extended their support to the ongoing students' protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over the alleged NEET examination paper leak, adding to the growing list of film personalities backing the agitation.

Mammootty, who was recently named Best Actor at the 72nd National Film Awards, urged people to listen to the voices of the country's youth. "The youth are the true treasure of our nation. Listen to their voices. Protect them. Empower them," the veteran actor said in a post on social media.

Manju Warrier also expressed solidarity with the protesting students, saying that "humanity should prevail over politics."

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"Our youth have the right to ask questions, raise concerns and expect meaningful dialogue. Trust in the examination system must be protected across India. Faith in our educational system can only be strengthened through transparency, accountability and fairness," she wrote.

She further added, "Merit must prevail. Truth must matter. Our students deserve hope, not fear, and a future built on fairness."

Several Malayalam actors and filmmakers had earlier voiced support for the protest, including Joju George, Santhy Balachandran, Gouri Krishnan, Baby Jean, Aashiq Abu, Indrajith Sukumaran, Meenakshi, Kunchacko Boban, Siju Sunny, Rahman, Vinay Forrt, Kalidas Jayaram, Naslen, Nikhila Vimal, Grace Antony, Deepa Thomas, Vismaya Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Rima Kallingal, among others. Tovino Thomas and Vismaya Mohanlal, in particular, faced backlash on social media over their statements supporting the agitation.

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The CJP-led protest, which began on June 20, is demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms to the examination system, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest has also witnessed clashes between demonstrators and the police, while several Opposition parties have extended their support to the students' demands.