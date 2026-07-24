Actor Mathew Thomas, who attended the students’ protest in Kochi seeking Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation in regard to the NEET question paper leak, said he felt it would be wrong to remain silent when thousands of students continue to brave violence in Jantar Mantar. Speaking to Onmanorama, the actor said he first came to know about the incident through social media, where he was confronted with several disturbing videos and reels.

"I don't usually speak out on such matters. But this concerns students like me and us, who are the ones facing the violence. I felt it would be wrong not to speak. People need to know what is happening," he said.

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Mathew also expressed disappointment over celebrities being targeted for voicing their opinions. "If we don't speak out, it's a problem. When we do speak out, it's still a problem. Tovino once said the same thing. So what else is there to do but speak when it is necessary?" he added.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Resmin Bai said she could not travel to Delhi but stressed that the issue should not be dismissed as insignificant. "No one should think this is a small issue. It has far-reaching consequences. If I don't come out and raise my voice, then I have no reason to call myself a teacher because this directly affects students and their future. I will continue to be part of these protests," she said.

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WCC member Asha Achy Joseph also addressed the gathering, saying there is a widespread misconception that the younger generation is unaware or indifferent to social issues. She said the ongoing movement proves that today's youth are informed, engaged, and willing to stand up for causes that affect their future.