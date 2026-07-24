The Joju George-starrer 'Varavu,' directed by veteran filmmaker Shaji Kailas, has crossed Rs 12.28 crore at the box office as it entered its second week in theatres, according to official reports. Released across more than 200 screens in Kerala, the film has retained its screen count despite the arrival of Vijay’s much-awaited Tamil release Jana Nayagan. Distribution partner Dream Big Films confirmed that Varavu will continue to run in over 200 theatres across the state.

The film opened to an impressive Rs 1.55 crore in Kerala on its first day and grossed Rs 4.35 crore worldwide on its opening day. ‘Varavu’ marks the first collaboration between Shaji Kailas, one of Malayalam cinema’s most celebrated action filmmakers, and Joju George, whose intense and versatile performances have won him a loyal fan base. Written by A K Sajan, the film blends high-octane action with emotional storytelling.

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Despite mixed responses from critics, one of the film’s major highlights is the film’s action choreography, designed by seven leading stunt directors, with each sequence offering a distinct style and visual appeal. While the performances of the actors also stand out, Sam CS’s energetic songs and pulsating background score further elevate both the emotional and action-packed moments.

Set against the backdrop of the high ranges, ‘Varavu’ tells a story of revenge, retaliation and survival among traditional planters. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Vani Vishwanath, Sukanya, Murali Gopy, Arjun Asokan, Deepak Parambol, Abhimanyu Thilakan, Baburaj, Azeez Nedumangad, Saniya Ayyappan, Vincy Alosius and Veena Nair.

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The cinematography is by S. Saravan, editing by Shameer Muhammad, and art direction by Sabu Ram. Makeup is by Saji Kattakada, while Sameera Saneesh has designed the costumes. Produced as a grand-scale mass action entertainer, Varavu is distributed by Sree Gokulam Movies in association with Dream Big Films. Manju Gopinath is the PRO.