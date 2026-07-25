Actor Padmapriya has shared the joyful news that she has become a mother. The actor made the announcement with a social media post on Saturday, revealing that her child has already turned one year old.

Padmapriya shared heartwarming photographs showing the baby clutching on to the hands of both parents. She did not reveal the child’s name or gender.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the milestone on Instagram, she captioned the post, ‘365 Days of life. Grateful.’ The announcement was met with an outpouring of love from friends and fans. Filmmaker Anjali Menon, who directed ‘Wonder Women’, in which Padmapriya played a pregnant woman, commented, “Lil one so big already! Congratulations to the daddy and mommy.”

Padmapriya married AAP leader Jasmine Shah in Mumbai in 2014. Originally from Gujarat, Jasmine met Padmapriya while the two were studying in New York. Padmapriya made her debut in Malayalam with director Blessy's film 'Kaazhcha' in 2004, following which, she went on to act in several successful films. Simultaneously, she worked in Tamil and Telugu movies, winning special mention in the national films awards for her performance as Neeli in ‘Pazhassi Raja.’ Her last appearance in Malayalam was in 'Oru Thekkan Thallu Case', where she played Rukmini.