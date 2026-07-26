The first look of director Shahad's upcoming investigative thriller 'Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar' has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into what appears to be a tense police procedural led by Parvathy Thiruvothu.

The makers released the film's first look motion poster on Instagram on Saturday, accompanied by a caption that read: "The FIR is filed. The charge sheet will get you soon!" They also confirmed that the film is slated to hit theatres in September 2026.

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The poster features four police officers, two men and two women, seated side by side with anxious expressions, hinting at a case that weighs heavily on them. Parvathy is seen as one of the officers, suggesting she plays a central role in the investigation.

Alongside Parvathy, the film stars Mathew Thomas, Sidharth Bharathan, Unnimaya Prasad, Vijayaraghavan and Azees Nedumangad in key roles.

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'Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar' is directed by Shahad, with the story written by P.S. Subramanian and Vijesh Thottingal. The film is produced by 11 Icons Film Productions and is expected to release in cinemas in September 2026.