The Ernakulam Magistrate Court on Monday directed actor Ansiba Hassan to appear before it for the recording of her statement in connection with her complaint against actor Lakshmipriya.

The court's direction comes weeks after Ansiba moved the court alleging that Lakshmipriya was behind a coordinated campaign to defame her through the circulation of false and obscene content on social media.

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However, Ansiba's counsel, Advocate Firdouz Ammanath, told Onmanorama that they would challenge the order before the Kerala High Court.

Ansiba had lodged a complaint with the Palarivattom police in June against former AMMA office-bearer Lakshmipriya, accusing her of orchestrating a deliberate attempt to tarnish her reputation online. She alleged that false and obscene material targeting her was being circulated on social media as part of a coordinated campaign.

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During the July 21 hearing before the Ernakulam Magistrate Court, the prosecution opposed Ansiba's request for an FIR and police investigation against Lakshmipriya. It argued that the complaint disclosed a case of defamation and did not constitute a cognisable offence warranting police intervention.