Several Malayalam film personalities have come out in support of the indefinite protest by Kerala PSC rank holders outside the Secretariat, after mounting criticism over the silence of celebrities on the issue.

The support comes days after social media users questioned why several public figures who had actively backed the nationwide protests over the NEET examination controversy and other national issues had not spoken about the ongoing agitation by PSC aspirants in Kerala.

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Actors Ranjini Haridas, Tovino Thomas, Naslen, Chandu Salimkumar, Leona Lishoy and Deepa Thomas have since expressed solidarity with the protesters, with many sharing videos from the protest venue and highlighting the candidates' demands on social media.

Among the first to respond was television presenter and actor Ranjini Haridas, who said she had been flooded with messages asking why she had not spoken about the PSC rank holders' protest after participating in demonstrations in Delhi.

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In a social media post, Ranjini admitted that she was not fully aware of the issue until it was brought to her attention by several people. She said there was not enough information available online for her to understand the matter in its entirety and that she wanted to study the issue before taking a public stand.

She invited the protesters or their representatives to get in touch with her so that she could hear their concerns firsthand.

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Ranjini added that no deserving issue should go unheard, whether it is in Delhi, Kerala or elsewhere in the country. She said she was willing to extend her support if, after understanding the issue, she felt her voice could help amplify the protesters' demands.

Actor Chandu Salimkumar, meanwhile, criticised what he described as "selective solidarity", arguing that people should not raise their voices only for issues that attract national attention while remaining silent on equally important concerns closer to home.

"Selective solidarity doesn't make us any different from injustice. The NEET paper leak matters. So do the administrative lapses in the PSC. To everyone gathering in Kochi and at Manaveeyam Veedhi, let's take this cause seriously and raise our voices where they need to be heard. Let's not allow political parties to divide our intentions. India's youth and their efforts matter, irrespective of our borders. Think," he wrote.