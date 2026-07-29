Actor Shwetha Menon, who has approached the Ernakulam Additional Munsiff Court challenging the legality of the adhoc committee constituted to run AMMA, has opposed actor Ansiba Hassan's plea to be impleaded in the case, arguing that she has no legal standing in the matter.

In her objection filed before the court, Shwetha contended that Ansiba is neither a member of the adhoc committee nor part of the elected executive committee headed by her. Therefore, she argued, Ansiba has ‘no locus standi to intervene in the proceedings.’

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Shwetha further alleged that Ansiba's application was motivated by personal animosity and was filed with the ‘ulterior motive’ of seeking ‘personal vengeance’ against her. She also claimed that the impleading petition was intended to delay the court proceedings.

Shwetha had moved the court challenging the constitution of the adhoc committee headed by Palakkad MLA and actor Ramesh Pisharody, contending that its formation violated AMMA's bylaws. In her petition, she maintained that she remains the legally elected president of the association and is entitled to continue in office until the completion of her term in 2028.

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During the previous hearing, Ramesh Pisharody informed the court that he had already conveyed his inability to continue as convenor of the adhoc committee due to his responsibilities as an MLA, and that the decision had been taken even before Shwetha filed the suit. However, he also argued that the case had been instituted with the intention of causing him personal embarrassment.