The wait is finally over. The trailer for Ramayana has been released, offering audiences their first glimpse into what the makers describe as Indian cinema's most ambitious retelling of the ancient epic. Released in five Indian languages, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, the trailer transports viewers into the mythical world of Rama, Sita and Ravana with grand visuals, larger-than-life action and an expansive cinematic scale.

While Ranbir Kapoor appears convincing as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi brings grace and quiet strength to Sita, it is Yash, best known for his portrayal of Rocky Bhai in the KGF franchise, who dominates the trailer with his commanding presence as Ravana. Interestingly, the trailer opens by establishing Ravana as the central antagonist before shifting its focus to Rama and Sita's exile, immediately setting the stage for the epic conflict between good and evil.

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The trailer spends considerable time building Ravana's character, portraying him as a proud, calculating and formidable ruler whose thirst for revenge drives the story forward. Rama is introduced later, with glimpses of his life in Ayodhya, his archery training and his transformation into the warrior destined to uphold dharma. While Ranbir Kapoor delivers a restrained and dignified portrayal befitting the character, it is Yash who leaves the strongest impression, infusing Ravana with menace, arrogance and undeniable screen presence.

Sai Pallavi's Sita enters midway through the trailer. Though she has limited dialogue, she embodies the character's resilience, compassion, and inner strength, making her presence felt despite the brief screen time.

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The trailer also introduces several key characters from the Ramayana, played by an ensemble cast spanning multiple generations of Indian cinema. Visually, the film is mounted on a massive scale, relying heavily on computer-generated imagery and visual effects to recreate the epic's mythical world. The VFX-driven spectacle, however, overshadows the emotional moments, making some sequences feel more digital than immersive. Even so, the trailer succeeds in conveying the sheer ambition of the project and hints at the potential to become a landmark film in Indian cinema if the storytelling matches its scale.

Another major highlight is the music. The collaboration between Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman lends the trailer an epic, emotionally stirring quality, elevating both the intimate moments and the large-scale action sequences.

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Backed by producer Namit Malhotra and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, whose 'Dangal' became a global box-office phenomenon while remaining deeply rooted in Indian storytelling, Ramayana boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Veteran actor Arun Govil, forever remembered as Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar's iconic television series, returns as King Dasharath, Rama's father. The cast also includes Shobana as Kaikesi, Ajinkya Deo as Sage Vishwamitra, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, further adding to the scale and anticipation surrounding the film.