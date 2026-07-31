The trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated mythological epic 'Ramayana' has triggered a wave of reactions online, with viewers divided over several aspects of the film despite its grand scale. Mounted on a reported budget of ₹4,000 crore, the film has generated immense anticipation, but many social media users felt the trailer fell short of expectations.

While the visual effects have drawn criticism from a section of viewers, the film's costumes, makeup and some of the casting choices have also come under scrutiny.

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Among the cast, Yash's portrayal of Ravana has emerged as the trailer's biggest talking point. Fans have praised his commanding screen presence, action sequences and dialogue delivery, with many saying he steals the spotlight. Several viewers also felt that presenting Ravana as an exceptionally powerful antagonist adds weight to the character and could make the narrative more compelling.

Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama, has received mixed reactions. While some appreciated his understated portrayal, others felt his appearance looked too polished for a character spending years in exile. Several social media users described the look as "plastic" or likened it to a "wax statue", arguing that a rougher appearance with a beard would have been more convincing.

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Sai Pallavi, cast as Sita, has also found herself at the centre of online debate. Some viewers felt she lacked the aura traditionally associated with the character, while others criticised the makeup of both Rama and Sita, saying it looked overly stylised and unnatural. Even before the trailer's release, some social media users had questioned the casting, suggesting actors such as Mrunal Thakur or Deepika Padukone would have been more suited to the role.

Lara Dutta's appearance as Kaikeyi has also drawn criticism. Her costume, featuring a maroon sari paired with a green blouse, along with her loose hair and minimal jewellery, prompted comparisons to characters commonly seen in Hindi television serials.

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Vivek Oberoi, who plays Vidyujiva, also became the subject of online discussion, with several viewers pointing to what they felt was uneven facial makeup, particularly his moustache.

Some fans were also disappointed that Sunny Deol, who plays Hanuman, does not appear in the trailer. At the same time, others urged audiences not to judge the film solely based on its first glimpse, arguing that the final verdict should be reserved until the film releases.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the film features Shobana as Kaikasi, Ravana's mother. Arun Govil, who immortalised Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar's iconic television series, returns to the world of the 'Ramayana' as King Dasharatha. The ensemble cast also includes Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Ajinkya Deo as sage Vishwamitra, Kunal Kapoor as Indra and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Ramayana' is slated for a worldwide theatrical release during Diwali 2026. Sony Pictures will distribute the film internationally, while Dharma Productions will handle its release across North India. The project also marks the first collaboration between Academy Award-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. The screenplay has been written by Shridhar Raghavan, while the visual effects are being created by DNEG, the eight-time Academy Award-winning VFX studio.