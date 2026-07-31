Months after facing online backlash for expressing support for the student protests in Delhi, Vismaya Mohanlal has said she has never felt that her life was under constant public scrutiny despite being actor Mohanlal's daughter.

Speaking in an interview with Galatta Plus, Vismaya reflected on living with the expectations that come with being part of one of Malayalam cinema's most prominent families. The conversation revisited the controversy surrounding her Instagram Story supporting the Delhi student protests, in which she had questioned whether a democratic country should respond to its own citizens in such a manner. The post had triggered criticism and online hate.

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Responding to whether she felt her life was "under a microscope", Vismaya said she had never personally experienced that level of scrutiny. She attributed this, in part, to the fact that she had spent much of her life outside Kerala, particularly in Ooty, and therefore had not encountered the kind of constant public attention many might expect.

She acknowledged, however, that being Mohanlal's daughter inevitably invites judgement. According to Vismaya, people's opinions about her father, whether positive or negative, naturally extend to her as well. Despite that, she said she has never felt burdened by it, explaining that she avoids reading comments on social media and has not had any unpleasant experiences apart from people recognising her while travelling with her father.

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Vismaya also spoke about discussing such situations with her brother, Pranav Mohanlal. She said he had advised her that every public statement carries consequences, and recalled that one of her friends had similarly told her she would need to think more carefully before sharing her views publicly because of who she is.

Vismaya is set to make her acting debut with Jude Anthany Joseph's 'Thudakkam'. The movie is set to release on August 7.