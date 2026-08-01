Some friendships outlive time. Sixteen years after the death of actor-director Cochin Haneefa, Mammootty paid a heartfelt visit to his late friend's newly built family home in Kochi, a house that Haneefa had once dreamed of owning.

Accompanied by his wife Sulfath, Mammootty visited the residence in Vennala, where Haneefa's wife Fazila and their children recently moved in after completing the home using the late actor's savings. The family celebrated the housewarming ceremony last Sunday, bringing to fruition a dream that had remained unfulfilled for more than a decade and a half.

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For Mammootty, the visit was more than a social call. It was a return to memories of a friendship that had stretched across decades, both on and off the screen.

The actor spent time with Fazeela and Haneefa's children, walked through the house that now stands as a tribute to his friend's legacy, and posed for photographs with the family before leaving.

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Mammootty and Cochin Haneefa shared one of Malayalam cinema's warmest friendships. While audiences remember them for appearing together in several films, their association went beyond acting. Haneefa also directed Mammootty in a number of films, the most celebrated among them being the critically acclaimed family drama 'Valsalyam'

Those close to the two actors have often spoken about the depth of their bond.