Riding high on the massive success of his debut film 'Vaazha II', social media influencer-turned-actor Hashir has already signed up for his next big-screen outing. The young actor will headline 'Njodi: One More Time', a new project that was officially announced on Saturday.

Written and directed by JS Jithin, the film also features Lukman Avaran and Chandu Salimkumar in key roles. It is being produced by Amal Paulson and Tony Jose under the Sooper Dooper Films banner in association with Midnight Sun Films.

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While the announcement has sparked curiosity among moviegoers, the makers have chosen to keep the project under wraps for now. Apart from unveiling the title poster, they have not revealed any details about the film's plot or genre. More information, including the rest of the cast and technical crew, is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The announcement was met with an enthusiastic response online, with fans flooding Hashir's social media pages with congratulatory messages and wishes for his new venture. The actor's popularity has surged dramatically following the blockbuster run of 'Vaazha II', which established him as one of Malayalam cinema's fastest-rising young stars.

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His growing fan base is also reflected on social media. Hashir's Instagram following has witnessed a remarkable jump in recent weeks, reportedly overtaking fellow young actor Naslen. Following the success of 'Vaazha II', fans have also been widely sharing an older video of Hashir confidently saying he would one day take Malayalam cinema to the next level, with many now celebrating the statement as a sign of his growing success.