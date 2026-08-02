A heartwarming video of actor Kunchacko Boban sharing an affectionate moment with a young fan has gone viral on social media, winning over fans across Kerala.

The video was captured during an event held as part of Operation Toofan at the Leo XIII School auditorium in Alappuzha, where Kunchacko Boban attended as the chief guest.

In the clip, a student walks up to the stage with a rose, presents it to the actor and gives him a warm hug. Moments later, the boy unexpectedly runs back, embraces Kunchacko Boban once again and plants a kiss on his cheek. Turning to the audience, he proudly says, "He's our uncle," drawing smiles from those present.

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The touching interaction has struck a chord online, with many social media users calling it "the love Chackochan deserves" and describing the moment as genuinely heartwarming.

Kunchacko Boban attended the programme as part of the promotions for his latest film, 'Unmadam', which marks his first collaboration with Lijomol Jose. Directed by Kiran Das and written by Shahi Kabir, the crime thriller was released in theatres recently and has been receiving positive responses from audiences.

In 'Unmadam', Kunchacko Boban plays police officer Shelly, adding another intense role to his filmography.