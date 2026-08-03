Tamil star Suriya has shared a heartfelt message on love, marriage and mutual respect, urging young men to treat love as a lifelong commitment and to value women beyond romantic relationships.

Speaking at the audio launch of his upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual film 'Viswanath and Sons', directed by Venky Atluri, the actor said love should not end with marriage but continue to grow with time.

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"If I have one piece of advice for young men about love, it is this: love should always endure. It isn't something that exists only before marriage or until the wedding ceremony. You should love your partner every day. Even after 20 years, you should still be in love, continue caring for them and continue respecting them," Suriya said.

The actor noted that people inevitably change as they grow older, but said love should remain constant through every phase of life.

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"We all change. Our priorities, mindset and purpose in life evolve with time. But the love you have for your partner should never change," he added.

Suriya also stressed that respect for women is even more important than love. Pointing out that women often shoulder greater responsibilities and make the biggest sacrifices for their families, he urged men to acknowledge and celebrate their achievements.

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"More than love, give them respect. Don't just salute their achievements ten times over, salute them a hundred times. Support them in every way possible," he said.

The actor's remarks resonate with his own journey with wife Jyotika, one of South Indian cinema's most admired couples. The two first met on the sets of 'Poovellam Kettuppar' in 1999, where Suriya helped Jyotika learn Tamil. Their friendship blossomed into love during the making of the 2003 blockbuster 'Kaakha Kaakha', and they went on to star together in films including 'Perazhagan' and 'Sillunu Oru Kaadhal' before marrying on September 11, 2006.

After stepping away from films to focus on family, Jyotika returned to cinema with '36 Vayadhinile' in 2015, with Suriya publicly supporting her comeback. Today, the couple, who have two children, Diya and Dev, continue to be regarded as one of the industry's most enduring partnerships.

Suriya will next be seen opposite Mamitha Baiju in 'Viswanath and Sons', which is slated for release in Telugu and Tamil.