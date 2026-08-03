Mammootty has officially joined the sets of director Nithish Sahadev's upcoming film, which is currently being shot in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu. The yet-to-be-titled project marks the 'Falimy' director's first collaboration with the Malayalam superstar and is being mounted as a big-budget mass entertainer.

According to reports, Mammootty will be seen playing a lorry driver from Thiruvananthapuram in the film, which promises a mix of action and humour. Karaikudi serves as the primary shooting location, with the production expected to spend around 50 days there. The film also has an extensive 100-day shooting schedule, with portions set to be filmed in Ernakulam.

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Backed by Mammootty Kampany, the project marks the production house's ninth film. The screenplay has been co-written by Nithish Sahadev and Anuraj O.B., while acclaimed cinematographer Jimshi Khalid has been roped in to helm the visuals.

Mammootty joined the sets after wrapping up work on 'Om', his upcoming film with Dhanush.