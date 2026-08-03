Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor are set to share screen space for the first time in 'Daayra,' an intense thriller inspired by real-life incidents. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, the film is slated for a theatrical release on September 18, 2026.

The makers have unveiled a striking new poster featuring Prithviraj and Kareena in a tense face-off, hinting at the gripping conflict that lies at the heart of the story. With both actors sporting intense expressions, the poster symbolically captures the battle between crime and its consequences, setting the tone for what promises to be a hard-hitting thriller.

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Jointly written by Yash Keswani, Seema Agarwal and Meghna Gulzar, Daayra is reportedly inspired by real-life events. The film explores a world where the lines between law, justice, morality and responsibility are constantly tested, while also delving into several socially relevant themes.

'Daayra' marks the first collaboration between Jungle Pictures and Pen Studios as co-producers. The film’s distribution rights have been acquired by Pen Marudhar. It also marks Meghna Gulzar’s third collaboration with Jungle Pictures after the critically and commercially acclaimed Talvar and Raazi.

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Apart from its compelling narrative, 'Daayra' is expected to spark conversations on important social issues while delivering a gripping cinematic experience. Satheesh Eriyalath is the PRO.