After a modest theatrical run earlier this year, Roshan Mathew's police procedural 'Uyir' is set to make its digital debut. Directed by M. Padmakumar, the investigative thriller will begin streaming on JioHotstar from August 4.

Inspired by real-life incidents from the career of a police officer, 'Uyir' follows probationary sub-inspector Ajeeb Rahman, played by Roshan Mathew, who is posted at the Dharmadam Police Station in Kannur. His first major assignment begins with the discovery of the decomposed body of an unidentified woman inside an abandoned well. What initially appears to be a routine investigation gradually unfolds into a complex case, taking the young officer down an unexpected path.

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The film hit theatres on June 26 and received mixed reviews from critics. While the narrative drew a divided response, Roshan Mathew's performance as the rookie police officer was widely appreciated by both audiences and reviewers. The film's realistic treatment of police work and crime investigation also found favour with a section of viewers.

Alongside Roshan Mathew, 'Uyir' features an ensemble cast including Baiju Santhosh, Saiyami Kher, Shruthy Menon, Vinod Sagar, Vineeth Thattil, Divya M. Nair, Shaju Sreedhar, Athulya Chandra, Mahesh Shetty and Shrikant.