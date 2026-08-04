There was a quiet nervousness on Vismaya Mohanlal's face as she walked onto the stage for the trailer launch of 'Thudakkam.' It was a moment she had long dreamed of, but one that also carried the weight of expectations. With Jude Anthany Joseph's directorial set to hit theatres on August 7, the excitement in the venue was unmistakable. Yet, beyond the film itself, it was the emotional presence of her parents, Mohanlal and Suchitra, that made the evening truly memorable.

While Vismaya spoke briefly about her happiness at finally sharing this moment with audiences, it was her parents' words that spoke volumes about the emotions of a family watching another cherished dream take shape on the big screen.

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Suchitra began by pointing out a coincidence that immediately caught everyone's attention. "Both my children's debut films have titles that signify a beginning. Aadi and Thudakkam essentially carry the same meaning. I feel blessed that I got to witness both these journeys."

She smiled as she revealed another similarity. "Both films were directed by filmmakers whose initials are JJ—Jeethu Joseph for Aadi and Jude Anthany Joseph for Thudakkam. There are many other similarities too, but these are the ones that stood out to me."

Suchitra also said every beginning is built on hope, dreams and the collective efforts of many people. "Every beginning carries with it hope and dreams. But no beginning belongs to one person alone. So many hearts come together with a shared vision to make it happen. I want to congratulate everyone who has been part of Thudakkam and thank them for making this dream a reality."

Calling Vismaya fortunate to make her debut under their own banner, Suchitra revealed she had accompanied her daughter throughout the shoot. "I was with Maya on the sets every single day. It almost felt like a family outing. Now that Thudakkam is about to release, I feel immensely proud as a mother to see her come alive on screen."

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If Suchitra spoke with the calm pride of a mother, Mohanlal admitted he was overwhelmed with anxiety. "Everyone who spoke before me said they were tense. But I think I am the most nervous person here today. I don't think I have experienced this kind of tension before," he confessed, drawing smiles from the audience.

The veteran actor, meanwhile, said Vismaya was fortunate to have both her parents standing beside her as she embarked on her acting career, a privilege he himself never had. "When I look back at the time I started my career, I often wished my parents could have been there during my important moments. But those were different times. Today, things have changed, and she is blessed to have us here."

Offering words of encouragement not just to his daughter but to every aspiring actor, Mohanlal said nervousness is something every individual must learn to overcome. "Tension is something only you can deal with. It's like writing an examination, once it's over, there's no point worrying about it. Surprisingly, I have never felt this kind of nervousness before, not even while working on my first film or my 370th movie. The anxiety comes from wanting everything to go right."

He also acknowledged that cinema today demands much more from newcomers than it did when he entered the industry. "There is tremendous competition now. In our days, we didn't have to constantly speak to the media or live under such intense public scrutiny. Today's actors have many more responsibilities."

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Mohanlal added that the film industry is as demanding as it is rewarding, making resilience one of the most important qualities an actor can possess. "This is a very special industry. You must learn to embrace both success and failure with the same grace."

Speaking about Vismaya's own journey, he admitted that language had been one of her biggest challenges. "When you're not completely comfortable with a language, your focus shifts to getting every word right, and naturally that creates tension. But that's something that improves with practice. Watching films, learning and constantly working on yourself—that's how confidence comes."

For Vismaya, 'Thudakkam' marks the beginning of her cinematic journey. But for Mohanlal and Suchitra, it was also the emotional milestone of watching their daughter take her first steps into the world that has defined their family's life for decades.