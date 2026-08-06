Director Jude Anthany Joseph has revealed that Suchitra Mohanlal surprised him with a luxury Swiss watch after watching his upcoming directorial 'Thudakkam'.

Sharing the news on social media, Jude posted photos with Suchitra Mohanlal and Vismaya Mohanlal from the film's shoot, along with a picture of himself wearing the watch. In a heartfelt note, he spoke about the close bond he shares with the mother-daughter duo.

"To the world, they may be mother and daughter. But to me, they will always be my elder sister and my little sister," Jude wrote. "The second picture shows a beautiful gift that Suchi Chechi gave me after watching 'Thudakkam'. It is a gesture I will cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you, dear Chechi, for your love, encouragement and this unforgettable memory."

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The watch gifted by Suchitra is from Swiss luxury watchmaker Baume & Mercier. Depending on the model, watches in the collection are estimated to cost between ₹1 lakh and ₹4 lakh.

'Thudakkam' marks the acting debut of Vismaya Mohanlal and is directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. The film is set to hit theatres on August 7 and will also feature Mohanlal in a special appearance.

The project has a personal connection for the Mohanlal family. After Vismaya expressed her desire to act, it was Suchitra Mohanlal who approached Jude about the project. A few years later, that conversation has culminated in 'Thudakkam', one of the most anticipated Malayalam releases of the Onam season.