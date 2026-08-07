Actress Chippy Ranjith is back on the big screen after a 25-year hiatus, with her comeback coming in Jude Anthany’s 'Thudakkam'. The actor plays the mother of Vismaya Mohanlal’s character in the film, which marks Vismaya’s acting debut.

Sharing her excitement over returning to cinema, Chippy thanked the team behind the film and wished Vismaya well. “After 25 years, I have done a film again. Thank you to Aashirvad Cinemas, Antony Perumbavoor and Suchitra Mohanlal. Wishing Vismaya all the best,” she wrote.

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Chippy’s return has also sparked an enthusiastic response from fans, many of whom have expressed their desire to see her take up more film roles. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2000 film 'Kattu Vannu Vilichappol', following which she stepped away from cinema and became a familiar face on television.

Her appearance in the song 'Thaliromale' from 'Thudakkam', where she plays Vismaya’s mother, had already caught the attention of viewers. With the film now in theatres, her return has added another layer of nostalgia for audiences familiar with her earlier work.

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'Thudakkam' features Mohanlal in a prominent role alongside Vismaya, while Aashish Antony, son of producer Antony Perumbavoor, plays the antagonist. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner.

Vismaya’s entry into cinema has also received wishes from several prominent figures in the industry, including Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan and director Priyadarshan. For Chippy, however, 'Thudakkam' marks a comeback of her own, bringing her back to a medium she had left behind a quarter of a century ago.