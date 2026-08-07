Pranav Mohanlal made a rare public appearance alongside his sister Vismaya Mohanlal as he arrived at a Kochi theatre to watch her debut film, 'Thudakkam'. Pranav was accompanied by Vismaya and their mother Suchitra Mohanlal for the first-day screening.

While Pranav had joined Vismaya at the film’s announcement event, he had largely stayed away from the subsequent promotions. He was also absent from the recent event at Kochi’s Crowne Plaza, which was attended by Mohanlal, Suchitra and Vismaya.

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His appearance at the theatre therefore came as a pleasant surprise for fans. Videos of the siblings arriving together have since surfaced online, with one clip showing Pranav holding Vismaya’s hand as they made their way through the crowd.

Another video captures a quieter moment between the siblings during a media interaction. Vismaya, who has appeared visibly nervous during some of her promotional interactions, turns towards Pranav before speaking. He responds with a wink, seemingly reassuring her that he is right there with her.

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The moment has struck a chord with fans, particularly as Pranav has largely remained away from the spotlight despite being an actor himself.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor and his son Aashish Antony, who plays a prominent role in 'Thudakkam', also attended the film’s first show.

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Directed by Jude Anthany, 'Thudakkam' marks Vismaya’s acting debut. The screenplay has been written by Lineesh Nellikall, Akhil Krishna and Jude Anthany. Mohanlal makes a guest appearance in the film, while he and Suchitra have been actively involved in its promotional campaign.

For Vismaya, the release of 'Thudakkam' marks the beginning of her journey as an actor. And on a day that brought her into the spotlight, her brother’s quiet presence beside her offered a glimpse of the family support behind her debut.