Director Jude Anthany Joseph has clarified his recent remarks about actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his shelved project with him, saying his comments about Mohanlal were directed at the film’s producer and not the Bollywood actor.

Jude shared a photo with Ayushmann on social media after meeting the actor and clarified that his earlier comments about the shelved project were not aimed at him. Jude had recently revealed that he walked away from the film after the producer objected to his insistence on having Mohanlal in it. He said the producer’s response, which included referring to Mohanlal as a “secondary actor”, did not sit well with him and led him to back out of the project.

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“Wonderful catching up with Ayushmann today. Just to clarify, my Mohanlal Sir comment was about the producer and had nothing to do with him. Nothing but respect between us. Hope we get to work together soon!” Jude wrote.

He also said Ayushmann had been enthusiastic about the script involving Mohanlal and stressed that the project falling through was not the actor’s fault.

“He was so happy with the Mohanlal sir script, and unfortunately it didn’t work out. It was definitely not his fault that it didn’t happen. But I’m genuinely happy that I got to meet an actor with so much talent and calibre. Hope we get to work together someday,” he added.

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Ayushmann responded to the post, expressing his admiration for Jude's work and his respect for Mohanlal.

“I’m a fan of your work and I hope that I get the opportunity to work with you soon. I have the utmost respect for Mohanlal sir’s work. He is a legend. I hope I’m worthy enough to share screen space with him someday,” he wrote.

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Jude's latest release, 'Thudakkam', features Mohanlal alongside debutants Vismaya Mohanlal and Aashish Joe Antony, the son of producer Antony Perumbavoor. The film marks the acting debut of both Vismaya and Aashish.