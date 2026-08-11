Actor Fahadh Faasil and child actor Sara Palekar turned up the energy at St Teresa’s College in Kochi with a lively performance from their upcoming film. The duo launched the song ‘CakeuWalku’ from the movie 'Don't Trouble The Trouble' at the college campus, where they were joined by students and members of the film’s team. The performance quickly became one of the event's highlights, sending the campus into a festive mood.

The nearly 4,000 students at the venue erupted in frenzy as the stars matched their energy. The excitement shot up another notch when music director Kaala Bhairava and rapper Sharath made a surprise appearance and performed the song live. The celebrations also included a birthday surprise for Fahadh Faasil, with the actor cutting a cake amid cheers from the film crew and students.

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At the song launch, Fahadh Faasil and Sara Palekar were joined by director Shashank Yeleti, producers S S Karthikeya and Shobu Yarlagadda. S S Rajamouli’s wife, Rama Rajamouli, also made a surprise appearance.

Produced by S S Karthikeya, Shobu Yarlagadda, and Prasad Devineni under the Showing Business banner, in association with Arka Mediaworks, Don’t Trouble the Trouble blends fantasy, humour, and emotion. Speaking at the event, Fahadh Faasil expressed confidence that the film would resonate with audiences across Kerala and described it as a project close to his heart. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release in September.