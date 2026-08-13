Priyadarshan’s upcoming film ‘Haiwaan,’ which marks the return of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan as a pair, is gearing up for a September release. The makers have now unveiled a teaser, revealing that Saif Ali Khan plays a visually challenged character in the film. This means the actor will be reprising the role originally played by Mohanlal in Priyadarshan’s hit Malayalam film ‘Oppam,’ as ‘Haiwaan’ is reportedly a Hindi remake of the 2016 film.

The teaser opens with Saif’s character sitting in a room, where he is revealed to be blind. Akshay Kumar then makes an imposing entry, appearing to keep a close watch on him. The teaser ends with the intriguing tagline: “He hears the danger. I am the danger. Ab jeet kiski hogi? Hero ya Haiwaan?”

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The teaser has generated excitement among fans, particularly as it brings back the popular Akshay-Saif duo. The two actors have previously worked together in films such as ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari,’ ‘Yeh Dillagi,’ ‘Aarzoo,’ ‘Tu Chor Main Sipahi’ and ‘Keemat.’ They were last seen together in the 2008 action film ‘Tashan,’ which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor.

Akshay Kumar shared the teaser on his Instagram handle on Wednesday. Haiwaan is scheduled to release on September 11 and is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn.

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The film also stars Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Boman Irani in key roles. Akshay recently collaborated with Priyadarshan on ‘Bhooth Bangla’ and is also set to appear in Welcome to the Jungle. Saif Ali Khan, meanwhile, was recently seen in ‘Kartavya,’ in which he played Inspector Pawan Malik. The film also featured Rasika Dugal and Sanjay Mishra.