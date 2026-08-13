Director and actor M A Nishad sustained injuries while shooting for an upcoming film featuring Khushbu in a prominent role. He was treated at the Coonoor Military Hospital and has since been discharged. The film is directed by Sadath Sainudheen and produced under the banner of Ooty Williams and Catering.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Nishad said he is doing better and suffered injuries to his hand and thigh, but fortunately did not sustain any fractures. The incident occurred while the team was filming a scene inside an old British bungalow. Nishad said he fell when a wooden floor plank gave way as he walked over it.

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“I stepped on one of the planks, which gave way, and I fell four feet. The entire depth was six feet. I injured my hand in the process, but I am better, thankfully,” he said. Nishad added that the cast and crew, including Khushbu, were present when the incident occurred. He said he went to the hospital after completing his shoot for the day and was admitted for treatment.

After receiving medical attention, Nishad has returned to the set to complete the remaining portions of the shoot. Nishad’s most recent film as a director was Lurk, starring Saiju Kurup and Aju Varghese in the lead roles. The film explored the theme of human-animal conflict.