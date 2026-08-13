Yesteryear actress Shakeela has revealed that prolonged and excessive phone usage caused her severe neck pain, eventually leading to surgery. The actress opened up about her health scare in a video shared on her YouTube channel, which also includes visuals from her days in the hospital following the surgery.

In the video, Shakeela is seen wearing a cervical collar around her neck as she recovers. Some of the visuals show her getting out of bed and having food with the assistance of her aides. Despite the seriousness of her condition, these moments are presented in a light-hearted and humorous manner.

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Explaining how her phone usage contributed to her condition, Shakeela said she would spend several hours playing mobile games while lying on her side in bed. She also admitted to spending considerable time watching Instagram reels and YouTube videos.

“I had undergone a surgery recently. Now, let me tell you a serious thing. Phone is a very useful object but we shouldn’t use it too much. I used to play games continuously for up to four hours, lying on my side, on the bed. I get up only to have tea or coffee. I will return to the bed to play mobile games after having the tea. Besides, I would also watch reels on Insta and YouTube. This eventually affected the nerves on the neck and I ended up on a surgery table,” she said.

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Shakeela also used her experience to caution viewers about excessive smartphone use, urging them to be more mindful of their screen time. She particularly advised parents to avoid allowing children to spend too much time on phones. “Do not give phones to your children. You too should avoid using it too much. It is alright if you stop watching my videos and just watch only what you want. If you ignore this, then you might lose Rs 3 lakh and has to suffer a lot of pain too,” she said.

Shakeela’s candid revelation has prompted concern among her viewers, with many taking to the comments section of the video to wish the actress a speedy recovery and good health.