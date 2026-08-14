From a complicated love triangle and a teenager facing a painful family crisis to a survival story set during the 26/11 attacks and a documentary about a lie that spirals out of control, this week’s releases offer a varied mix of stories across genres. Here’s a look at what’s arriving on August 14.

From a love triangle that takes an unexpected turn to a teenager chasing her dreams amid a family crisis, this week’s OTT releases bring a mix of romance, drama, thrill and documentary storytelling. Here’s a look at the films arriving on Netflix and ZEE5 on August 14.

Cocktail 2 (Hindi)

‘Cocktail 2’ puts a new trio at the centre of a complicated love story, while carrying forward the relationship drama associated with the 2012 film. Kunal and Diya appear to have been together long enough for everyone around them to expect wedding bells, but they are not quite ready to make that decision.

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A trip to Sicily is meant to give them some breathing room. Instead, Diya’s reunion with Ally sets off a chain of events neither of them anticipates. Diya decides to play a risky game by getting Ally to test how far Kunal can be tempted. But the situation soon slips out of her control as what was supposed to be an act begins to feel all too real for Ally, leaving the three caught in an increasingly messy emotional situation.

Streaming on Netflix from August 14.

Don't Say Good Luck (English)

For 15-year-old Sophie, getting the lead role in her school musical feels like the moment she has been waiting for. The aspiring theatre performer is finally given a chance to shine on stage, but just as her dream begins to take shape, life at home takes a heartbreaking turn. Sophie learns that her mother’s cancer has come back.

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Played by Sunny Sandler, Sophie is then forced to balance the demands of rehearsals and performances with the emotional weight of her family’s crisis.

Streaming on Netflix from August 14.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata (Hindi)

Set against the backdrop of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, this 2026 survival thriller stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead. Drawing from real events, the film turns the spotlight on the extraordinary actions of the medical teams at Cama and Albless Hospitals. As the city came under attack, doctors, nurses and other hospital staff risked their own safety to protect close to 400 patients caught in the midst of the crisis.

Streaming on ZEE5 from August 14.

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A Child Of My Own (Spanish)

Chilean filmmaker Maite Alberdi’s documentary ‘A Child Of My Own’ centres on Alejandra and her desperate journey towards motherhood. Faced with intense expectations around becoming a mother, she makes the drastic decision to pretend that she is pregnant. But keeping up the lie proves increasingly difficult, and the situation eventually spirals far beyond her control, drawing public attention and culminating in a major media scandal.

Streaming on Netflix from August 13.