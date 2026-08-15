The jungle has no rules, and Pepe takes no prisoners! After its theatrical run, the highly anticipated action-thriller ‘Kattalan’ is bringing the bloodshed straight to your screens. Antony Varghese (Pepe) returns in his most savage and violent role yet, delivering absolute carnage exclusively on ManoramaMAX starting August 13.

Welcome to 1995 Aanakolli, a dark, lawless forest controlled by two ruthless crime lords, Maari and Eddy. They are locked in a deadly war over a multi-million-dollar ivory smuggling empire. They thought they owned the jungle. They were wrong. They woke up the ultimate predator.

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Enter Pepe as ‘Kattalan’ (The Hunter), a feared poacher who stops at nothing and destroys anyone in his path. As the explosive third chapter in the adrenaline-fueled Mikhael Extended Universe (MEU), Kattalan delivers heavy-hitting action, raw survival instincts, and a relentless fight for dominance in the wild.

Directed by debutant Paul George, the film features a powerhouse cast including Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Jagadish, and Dushara Vijayan. Driven by a pulse-pounding soundtrack from Ravi Basrur and B. Ajaneesh Loknath, every single strike, slash, and standoff hits like a sledgehammer.

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As the No. 1 Malayalam OTT platform, releasing a vast number of movies every week, ManoramaMAX offers an extensive content library. It includes all programs from Mazhavil Manorama and Manorama News, alongside a collection of over 500 blockbuster films and more than 20,000 hours of engaging content.