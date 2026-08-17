Veteran actor Mohanlal, whose daughter Vismaya made her acting debut with Jude Anthany Joseph’s ‘Thudakkam’, is set to team up with the director for his next film. Mohanlal announced the project on social media, revealing that work on the film will begin next year.

Jude Anthany Joseph also shared the news, describing the project as a long-awaited dream. “The moment I was waiting for over the last 12 years. Thank you, Laletta. Thank you, Antony Chetta. Really looking forward to it. Thank you, Almighty,” he wrote on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

More details about the project, which will be produced by Ashirvad Cinemas, are awaited. Jude had earlier hinted that he had been working on a script with Mohanlal in mind for several years. The upcoming film marks the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream for the director, who has often spoken about his desire to collaborate with the superstar.

Jude shares a close bond with Mohanlal’s family and was instrumental in bringing Vismaya to the film industry through ‘Thudakkam’, which is currently running successfully in theatres. The film, also produced by Ashirvad Cinemas, marked the lead acting debut of Antony Perumbavoor’s son Aashish Antony, who played the antagonist.

ADVERTISEMENT

The performances of Vismaya and Aashish have been among the major talking points surrounding the film, with both receiving appreciation from audiences. Jude has also described the project as a blessing for him. Vismaya’s martial arts sequences, choreographed by Yannick Ben, have also drawn attention. The film features actors including Sai Kumar and Jibin Gopinath in prominent roles, with their performances adding to the ensemble.