Director Ullas Chemban is following up the critical acclaim of ‘Anchakkallakokkan’ with his next venture, titled ‘Disco.’ The official first-look poster has been unveiled, revealing an ultra-stylish, international makeover for its ensemble cast.

Scripted by actor-writer Chemban Vinod Jose, the film marks Chemban Vinod's screenwriting reunion with actor Antony Varghese (Pepe) following their hit collaboration on ‘Angamaly Diaries.’ Disco is jointly produced by Chembosky Motion Pictures led by Chemban Vinod Jose, and Phars Films led by Ahmed Golchin.

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Alongside Antony Varghese, the movie boasts a star-studded ensemble featuring Dev Mohan, Lukman Avaran, Arjun Ashokan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sagar Surya, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Femina George, Kalyani Anil, Meera Vasudevan, Gayatri Suresh, Senthil Krishna, Manikandan Achari, Appani Sarath, Sinoj Varghese, and Vineeth Thattil.

While ‘Anchakkallakokkan’ gained attention for its raw, localised filmmaking style, ‘Disco’ promises a completely slick, high-budget aesthetic. The striking first-look poster features the lead actors suited up in black attire holding guns, evoking the style of a classic Hollywood action thriller, with Femina George as the sole exception. The inclusion of a gun motif within the title logo further hints at a high-octane, action-packed gun-fight entertainer.

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The film's key technical crew includes director Ullas Chemban, writer Chemban Vinod Jose, Cinematographer: Armo, Music Director: Manikandan Ayyappa, Editor: Rohit V.S. Variyath, Production Designer: Gokul Das, Action Choreographer: Kalai Kingson, Costume: Melwy J, Makeup: Ronex Xavier, Colorist: Ashwath Swaminathan, Sound Design: R. Kannadasan, Sound Mix: Kannan Ganpat, Producers:Chemban Vinod Jose and Ahmed Golchin, Executive producer: Sreejith Balan, Production Controller: Pranav Mohan, Chief Associate: Maneesh Bhargavan, VFX: VFX Ident Lab, Distribution: Icon Cinemas.