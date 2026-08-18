Kochi: In a major boost for Kochi’s entertainment landscape, particularly for the rapidly growing Kakkanad IT hub, producer and entrepreneur Listin Stephen has officially launched his new upscale theatre complex in the city. The inauguration was held on Monday, with Chief Minister V D Satheesan formally opening the complex following a prayer and holy consecration ceremony.

The event brought together several prominent names from the Malayalam film industry. Actress Manju Warrier unveiled the first ticket by handing it over to actor Kunchacko Boban, with both attending the inaugural ceremony. Hibi Eden MP, Roji M John MLA and Ernakulam Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar S were also present.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gathering saw the participation of several leading filmmakers, producers and actors, including directors Shaji Kailas, Sibi Malayil and Kamal, producers Antony Perumbavoor, B Ragesh and M Ranjith, Chippy Ranjith, Dileep, Navya Nair, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Shane Nigam and Antony Varghese, among others.

Actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also present. Neil Nitin Mukesh is set to make his Malayalam cinema debut with the upcoming action thriller Khalifa. Other celebrities spotted at the event included Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Dileep, Navya Nair and Raniya Raana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding to the excitement, the inaugural event featured trailers of some of the most anticipated upcoming films, including 'Ramayana,' 'Khalifa' and 'Kathanar.' The screening also offered a glimpse of the theatre’s advanced 3D experience, which added to the grandeur of the launch.

The complex marks the 50th theatre associated with Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames and introduces a major technological attraction — an acoustic-transparent LED cinema screen, which is being marketed as India’s first transparent LED cinema screen. The innovative screen technology is designed to offer an immersive viewing experience while incorporating advanced acoustic capabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the screens, the new complex has been designed as an upscale entertainment destination, featuring premium spaces, a modern food court and a sophisticated parking facility, catering particularly to the growing population of Kakkanad and its IT ecosystem.

Listin Stephen began his journey as a producer under the Magic Frames banner, making his debut with Traffic in 2011. He subsequently backed a diverse line-up of films, including 'Ustad Hotel,' 'How Old Are You,' 'Driving Licence,' 'Jana Gana Mana,' 'Kaduva,' 'Kooman' and 'ARM.' His journey has since expanded beyond film production into distribution and exhibition.

Over the years, Listin has also made a mark by taking over and transforming theatre properties, turning them into commercially successful entertainment spaces. For Kochi, and especially Kakkanad’s expanding IT community, the new theatre complex adds another high-end entertainment destination to an area that has rapidly evolved into one of the city’s key commercial and residential hubs.