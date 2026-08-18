The promo for the Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2026, one of Mollywood’s most anticipated entertainment events presented in association with Mazhavil Manorama, has generated considerable buzz on social media.

One of the biggest highlights of the event is the reunion of Malayalam cinema’s own superstars, Mammootty and Mohanlal, who came together to reflect on their 45-year journey both on and off screen. Mohanlal, who recently made a cameo appearance in 'Thudakkam,' is seen touching Mammootty’s feet as he receives an award from the veteran actor. The duo last appeared together at the Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2024, where they jointly presented the Ultimate Entertainer Award to veteran actor Jagathy Sreekumar.

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The latest promo also offers a fun moment featuring host Suraj Venjaramoodu, attempts to imitate Mammootty’s iconic dialogue as Kodumon Poti from the film Bramayugam. Mammootty’s amused smirk at the end adds to the humour and has emerged as one of the promo’s most entertaining moments. Anchor Mithun Ramesh co-hosted the event.

Veteran actor Sheela and director Balachandra Menon are also seen among the guests at the star-studded event. The gathering features a host of popular names from the Malayalam film and entertainment industry, including Jagadish, Mukesh, Suraj Venjaramoodu, M G Sreekumar, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Kalabhavan Shajon, Kalaranjini, Sharafudheen, Saiju Kurup, Navya Nair, Moksha, Govind Padmasurya, Gopika, Malavika Nair, Swasika, Nikhila Vimal and Ramzan, among others.

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Winners in multiple categories were honoured, and the stage came alive with electrifying dance performances and hilarious comedy acts. The Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2026 will be telecast on Mazhavil Manorama at 7 pm on August 22 and August 23.