Mohanlal has begun shooting for the latest schedule of ‘Athimanoharam' directed by Tharun Moorthy, at Sabarimala. The Kerala High Court had permitted the film’s crew to shoot at Nilakkal bus stand and Pampa, subject to certain conditions. The court considered the submissions of the Forest Department, which indicated that shooting could be permitted at the specified locations while ensuring that it did not cause inconvenience to pilgrims or disturb the forest and wildlife.

Though the makers had approached the Kerala High Court seeking directions to the Forest Department to consider their request for permission to shoot in Pamba and Sannidhanam, the Division Bench comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V. and Justice K.V. Jayakumar took note of the submission by the Special Government Pleader for Forests that the Deputy Director of the Periyar Tiger Reserve had rejected the request. The plea was subsequently disposed of by the court. The Deputy Director of the Periyar Tiger Reserve had rejected the request for filming in areas falling within the reserve, citing the sensitive nature of the region.

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‘Athimanoharam’ marks Mohanlal’s reunion with Tharun Moorthy following their blockbuster ‘Thudarum’. Meera Jasmine plays the female lead in the film, while Mohanlal plays Loulajan, a police officer, in the movie. The first-look poster showed the actor in police uniform amid a gathering of Sabarimala pilgrims. The film is produced by Aashiq Usman under the banner of Aashiq Usman Productions.