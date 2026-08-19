Years after they last appeared together at a public event, actors Dileep and Manju Warrier shared a stage at the inauguration of the new Magic Frames theatre complex in Kakkanad. Their appearance together quickly became a talking point among fans, with videos from the event going viral on social media.

The two actors were seated in the same row, though not next to each other. Their presence at the same event after several years nevertheless caught the attention of fans and film followers.

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The new Magic Frames theatre complex was inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan. Several prominent names from the Malayalam film industry attended the event, including Prithviraj, Jayasurya, Kunchacko Boban, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Antony Perumbavoor, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Shane Nigam and Shruti Ramachandran.

The Kakkanad complex marks the 50th screen of Magic Frames, making it the largest theatre group in Kerala. The new multiplex also features a transparent LED screen, with Prithviraj-starrer 'Khalifa' set to be the first film to release on it.