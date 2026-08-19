Mohanlal's upcoming filmography is getting bigger, with the actor confirming seven new projects on Tuesday. The lineup brings together filmmakers from different phases of his career, from frequent collaborators Priyadarshan and Sathyan Anthikad to younger directors such as Dileesh Pothan, Jude Anthany Joseph, Vishnu Mohan and Anoop Sathyan.

One of the projects carries particular significance for Priyadarshan. The filmmaker's film with Mohanlal will mark his 100th directorial outing, adding another milestone to their long association.

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Mohanlal is also set to work with Sathyan Anthikad again following 'Hridayapoorvam', their 2025 family drama. The actor's upcoming collaborations also include some interesting pairings. Dileesh Pothan is directing 'Nedumkandam Miracle', which has a script jointly penned by Syam Pushkaran and Paulson Skaria. Anoop Sathyan will direct Mohanlal in his second film after making his debut with 'Varane Avashyamund' in 2020.

Jude Anthany Joseph, whose latest film 'Thudakkam' featured Vismaya Mohanlal, is also teaming up with the veteran actor. His project is expected to begin production next year. The seven-film slate also includes a yet-to-be-detailed project with director Vishnu Mohan.

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While these projects are lined up, Mohanlal is currently busy with 'Athimanoharam'. He joined the film's ongoing schedule at Pamba, Sabarimala, on Tuesday.

The film brings him back together with 'Thudarum' director Tharun Moorthy. Mohanlal plays police sub-inspector Lovelajan, while Meera Jasmine essays the role of his wife.