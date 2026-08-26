The trailer of Priyadarshan’s upcoming Hindi film ‘Haiwaan’, the official Hindi remake of his 2016 Malayalam hit ‘Oppam’, is out. Starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, the film promises a suspense-filled crime thriller centred on a blind protagonist and his confrontation with a dangerous antagonist. Saif Ali Khan plays a blind protagonist in the film, while Akshay Kumar takes on the role of the antagonist. The trailer sets up a tense confrontation between the two, with suspense and drama driving the narrative.

Priyadarshan, who has also written the screenplay, appears to have packed the film with fast-paced sequences and twists. The background score and energetic visuals add to the thriller’s atmosphere, while retaining the director’s trademark style. ‘Haiwaan’ marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after a long gap. The two actors have previously shared the screen in films including ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’, ‘Yeh Dillagi’ and ‘Aarzoo’.

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The film also stars Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Boman Irani, Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, Rajesh Sharma, Pahal Choudhary and Manoj Joshi. ‘Haiwaan’ was shot across multiple locations, including Kochi, Vagamon, Ooty and Mumbai, after filming began in Kerala. The film is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on September 11, 2026.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fen under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films, the film has Sabu Cyril as its production designer.

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‘Haiwaan’ also marks Priyadarshan’s first collaboration with Saif Ali Khan. The director has previously worked with Akshay Kumar on several successful Bollywood films, including ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Garam Masala’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

The film brings together four National Award winners: Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Sabu Cyril.

‘Haiwaan’ is the second collaboration between KVN Productions and Thespian Films. The production houses previously joined hands for ‘Balan’, the Malayalam film directed by Chidambaram following the success of ‘Manjummel Boys'.