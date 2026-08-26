Dolly Parton, the legendary country music singer, songwriter and actress whose distinctive voice, heartfelt lyrics and larger-than-life personality made her one of the most beloved entertainers of her generation, has died aged 80. Parton's family announced her death on Tuesday. No cause of death was disclosed, but her publicist said she died peacefully in Nashville. People magazine reported that the star had been battling cancer, citing her representatives. Days earlier, Parton had told the magazine that she was dealing with unspecified health issues but planned to continue working.

'By her example, we believed anything was possible,' her nephew, Bryan Seaver, said in a video message. 'She never saw a door she couldn't open, and the doors she opened made and changed history.' For nearly six decades, Parton built a career that extended far beyond country music. She became one of the best-selling female artists of all time, selling more than 100 million records, while songs such as 'Jolene', 'Coat of Many Colors' and 'I Will Always Love You' became enduring classics.

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She won 11 Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. Twenty-five of her songs reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts, while her songwriting earned her two Oscar nominations.

Yet Parton's appeal was never limited to her music. Her towering blonde hair, flamboyant costumes and playful personality became as recognisable as her voice. She embraced the image while making sure it never overshadowed the talent behind it. 'I look one way and am another,' she told Ladies' Home Journal in 1982. 'It makes for a good combination.' Parton's gift for connecting with people was rooted in her humble beginnings. Born Dolly Rebecca Parton on January 19, 1946, in Pittman Center, Tennessee, she grew up in a one-room cabin in nearby Locust Ridge as one of 12 children of tobacco farmer Robert Lee Parton.

Her mother, Avie Lee, was a constant source of musical inspiration. She sang songs from England, Ireland and Wales around the house, while Parton began writing and performing at a remarkably young age. Parton was around six when she wrote her first song, 'Little Tiny Tasseltop', about her corncob doll with corn-silk hair. Her mother carefully preserved the song in a shoebox.

'I loved that little doll,' Parton wrote decades later. 'I expressed myself and my feelings through writing — I’m sure what I was thinking was, 'Well, Tasseltop has to have a song about her.''

She received her first real guitar at eight and was singing on a local radio station by 11. At 13, she appeared at the Grand Ole Opry, the famed country music venue in Nashville.

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After high school, Parton moved to Nashville to pursue music professionally. She soon began a celebrated partnership with country singer Porter Wagoner, appearing on his television show and recording 14 top-10 duets with him. When Parton decided to pursue a solo career, she wrote 'I Will Always Love You' as a farewell to Wagoner. The song later became an international hit in Whitney Houston's iconic version.

Parton's songwriting was central to her career. She wrote every one of her hit songs and is estimated to have penned around 3,000 songs during her lifetime, although she recorded only about 450 of them.

'I love to write poetic songs and sing flowery words,' she wrote in her 2020 book 'Dolly Parton, Songteller'. 'I like to make you see something visually, so I want to paint a picture.'

Her songs were embraced by artists across genres. 'Jolene' has been covered by artists including Beyoncé and The White Stripes, while 'I Will Always Love You' became one of the world's best-known ballads through Houston's rendition.

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Parton's career also extended into acting and television. She made her film debut in 1980's '9 to 5', starring alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The film's title song earned her an Oscar nomination for songwriting. She later appeared in films including 'The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas', 'Steel Magnolias', 'Rhinestone' and 'Straight Talk'.

She also hosted a television variety show and created Dollywood, a theme park that became a major tourist attraction in her home state of Tennessee. Away from entertainment, Parton became known for philanthropy and causes close to her heart. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she donated $1 million to vaccine research at Vanderbilt University in 2020, becoming an early supporter of Moderna's vaccine development.

She also established a literacy programme for preschool children across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and Ireland, and provided scholarships to students in the Tennessee county where she was born.