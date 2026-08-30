Fans of ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’ can now watch Joel Davis’ short film in full. Bhavana Studios has released ‘Soulmates – Oru Sathukkudi Pranayam’, the fictional short film made by Sangeeth Prathap’s character in the movie. Sangeeth plays Joel, the younger brother of Justin, portrayed by Nivin Pauly. The short film and its references were among the moments that drew plenty of laughs from audiences during the film's theatrical run. The makers have now expanded the idea into a full-fledged short film, incorporating elements and scenes connected to ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’.

Vineeth Vishwam and Parvathy Ayyappadas play the lead roles in ‘Soulmates – Oru Sathukkudi Pranayam’, while Nivin Pauly also makes an appearance.

Bhavana Studios had teased the release with a poster carrying the line, “Nothing is more beautiful than sharing a strong coffee with you, not even an evening at Cherai Beach.” The short film is now available on YouTube and has been receiving an enthusiastic response from viewers.

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Meanwhile, ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’ continues its successful theatrical run. Released as an Onam film, the movie has crossed ₹150 crore in worldwide box-office collections.