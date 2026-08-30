Actress Nimisha Sajayan has undergone a striking transformation after gaining nearly 14 kg for her role in the Hindi film ‘Babita Singh Reporting’. The actress, who had increased her weight from 58 kg to 72 kg for the character, has now shed the extra weight and opened up about the difficult process behind it.

Nimisha took to social media to share pictures from both phases of her transformation, along with a candid account of her weight-loss journey. While the physical transformation may appear effortless in the pictures, the actress revealed that the process was emotionally and physically demanding.

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“The first 10 days were probably the toughest,” Nimisha wrote. She recalled dealing with sleepless nights, mood swings, exhaustion and frustration as she adjusted to the process. “There were so many moments where I genuinely felt like I couldn’t do it. There were days I would literally sit in front of my trainer and cry saying, ‘I can’t do this anymore,’” she said.

Nimisha credited her trainer Shifas Ali for helping her stay committed when she felt like giving up. She described him as her “rock” throughout the journey, saying his support helped her get through the toughest days. “If it wasn’t for you, I honestly think I would have given up,” Nimisha wrote, addressing Shifas. “You pushed me when I needed that extra push, encouraged me when I wanted to give up and patiently reminded me to trust the process.”

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The actress also appreciated her trainer for not making her feel guilty when she struggled. According to Nimisha, there were several days when she was tired, frustrated and ready to quit, but Shifas always found a way to motivate her to start the following day again.

Looking back at the experience, Nimisha said she realised that the journey was not simply about losing weight. It also taught her the importance of patience and trusting the process, while having the right person by her side. “You made my struggle feel so much easier just by being there,” she wrote. Nimisha went on to thank Shifas for being her trainer, cheerleader and support system throughout the transformation.

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“Thank you, Shifukka, for believing in me even on the days I stopped believing in myself. Couldn’t have done this without you,” she added.

Nimisha had gained the weight specifically for ‘Babita Singh Reporting’, an investigative crime drama directed by Ambika Pandit. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.