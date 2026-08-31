‘Daayra’, one of Bollywood’s most anticipated releases this year, brings together Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran and Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan in what promises to be an intense, grounded crime thriller. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, the film is set to hit theatres on September 18.

The trailer hints at a story inspired by a real-life incident, immediately sparking speculation that the film could draw from the 2019 Hyderabad rape and murder case. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the specific incident that inspired the story. What is evident from the trailer is that ‘Daayra’ explores the complicated intersection of crime, justice and retribution, while examining the often-blurred line between what is legally right and what is perceived as justice.

Prithviraj plays a police officer in the film, stepping into a role that appears to be central to the investigation and the moral conflicts at the heart of the narrative. Kareena, meanwhile, is seen in an intense and layered character, with the trailer suggesting that both actors have substantial parts to play in the unfolding mystery.

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The actors recently appeared together at a press event in Mumbai, where they spoke about the film and posed for photographs. Their pairing has generated considerable interest, particularly given Prithviraj’s growing presence in Hindi cinema. The actor was last seen opposite Kajol in ‘Sarzameen’, which marked another significant Hindi-language project in his career.

‘Daayra’ is produced by Jungle Pictures and Pen Cinemas, and is reportedly inspired by real incidents. The screenplay has been penned by Yash Kesvani, Seema Agarwal and Meghna Gulzar, with the film expected to take a relatively grounded approach to its crime-thriller premise rather than rely solely on conventional commercial tropes.

The project also marks Meghna Gulzar’s third collaboration with Jungle Pictures, following the critically acclaimed and commercially successful films ‘Talvar’ and ‘Raazi’. Both films were noted for their strong writing and their treatment of complex real-world subjects, raising expectations for ‘Daayra’ as well.

With Prithviraj and Kareena portraying reportedly substantial characters and Gulzar at the helm, ‘Daayra’ appears to be positioning itself as a tense thriller that goes beyond the investigation itself to question the fragile boundaries between law, justice and revenge.