Filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi has shared a heartfelt update on the health of anchor Rajesh Keshav, who continues to undergo treatment and therapy following a major health emergency last year. In an emotional social media post, Prathap spoke about celebrating Onam with Rajesh at home and thanked his friends and well-wishers who have continued to visit him and check on his condition.

Recalling the difficult period following Rajesh’s health crisis, Prathap said it has now been a year since the anchor became bedridden. He also spoke about how their friends continue to keep Rajesh involved in conversations, even though he is unable to respond verbally.

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“Rajesh's Onam! It was Sangeeth of Wayfarer Films who reminded us that it's been a year since Rajesh has been bedridden. How can we forget the night of August 24 last year? Rajesh had suffered a stroke during the promotional event of Lokah,” Prathap wrote. According to Prathap, they continue to talk to Rajesh about everything happening around him, including his friends, movie news, his treatment and the people who regularly call to enquire about him.

“We can read from his face that he knows everything. So, we keep telling him everything even though he doesn't reply. We talk about his friends, news about movies, his condition, the names of his friends who call regularly, their messages... everything,” he said.

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Prathap also described the small signs of response they notice from Rajesh. He said that sometimes Rajesh listens attentively, while at other times he appears to simply listen with his eyes partially closed. When he is in a good mood, he reportedly holds their hands tightly and tries to smile or move his lips.

“The therapies are still continuing,” Prathap added. He also recalled how several of Rajesh’s friends and well-wishers came together to spend time with him during Onam. Hari and his family visited Rajesh at home this year, while Dr Sheena, a former college junior, also came to see him. Friends including Nihad, who called from Saudi Arabia, Rajeev from Alappuzha and Biju from Canada, also checked in on him.

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Prathap said Sindhu had a long robe stitched for Rajesh for Onam, while Roopesh helped him sit in a wheelchair with the assistance of his nurse and fed him a drop of payasam.

“We are just grateful that Rajesh, who was fighting for his life on a ventilator last year, is here with us at home. All of us are waiting for the day when everyone's prayers and wishes are fulfilled and he recovers fully. That day will be Onam for us,” Prathap wrote. Rajesh Keshav suffered a major health emergency on August 27 last year after anchoring an event at a hotel in Kochi. He underwent treatment for more than six months before being discharged from the hospital. He continues to receive treatment and therapy at home.