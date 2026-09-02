Actress Mamitha Baiju has been hospitalised after developing a severe fever, forcing her to cancel her planned visit to Australia this week. Mamitha was scheduled to attend an Onam celebration organised by the Clyde Malayali Association as the chief guest. However, the actor said she would be unable to make the trip as she is currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

She said she would have attended the event if her health had permitted it, but doctors had advised her to take complete rest. Mamitha also revealed that she was experiencing body pain and allergies, while her asthma had made travelling impossible at the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing her disappointment over missing the event, Mamitha said she had no other option but to cancel the trip and that she would otherwise have made every effort to attend. She added that missing the occasion was a significant disappointment for her as well.

Mamitha apologised to the organisers and those who had been expecting her at the event, saying she had wanted to be part of the community gathering. She expressed hope that she would get another opportunity to visit and be part of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, Mamitha's latest film, 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit', is continuing its successful run in theatres. The actor plays a young woman named Ashley in the film, with her performance emerging as one of its major highlights.