Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is gearing up for his next big release 'Daayra,' has won praise from Malayalis after using a national media platform to highlight some of the greatest names in Malayalam cinema.

Speaking to the press at the trailer launch of 'Daayra,' Prithviraj was asked by a journalist from the Free Press Journal about his experience of working with 'national crushes' such as Kareena Kapoor. The actor, who was last seen in the Malayalam film 'Khalifa,' will share screen space with Kareena in 'Daayra,' in which the two actors play police officers from different emotional spectrums who are investigating a crime.

Responding to the question, Prithviraj said he considers himself 'a lucky guy' and went on to recall the privilege of working with several celebrated actors from across the country, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. “So, aren’t you understanding the design behind all this? Yes, I am a lucky guy. Look at all of them, they are all great actors, aren’t they?” Prithviraj said.

He also made it clear that Kareena’s presence in the film was not merely because of her popularity. “Kareena is in the film because she is not anyone’s crush but because she is a great actor. When you see the movie, you will confirm it further. I can guarantee that. I am genuinely lucky. I was able to work with Mani Ratnam and get the opportunity to act with Aishwarya Rai. I sometimes see her at my daughter’s school. Now, I am working with Kareena Kapoor, who is one of the biggest actors in the country. I have worked with Rani Mukerji and Kajol. They are also great actors,” he said.

Prithviraj then shifted the focus to the stalwarts of Malayalam cinema who, he said, played a significant role in shaping him as an actor.

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“Beyond all that, I have worked with Mammootty, Mohanlal, Thilakan, Nedumudi Venu and Jagathy Sreekumar. Most of you won’t even know who these people are, but I have become what I am today because I got the opportunity to work with such great people. By working with every great actor, consciously and unconsciously, we get to learn some or the other lesson,” he said. His comments were also well received by the Hindi media present at the event.

Soon after the interaction, several people took to social media to appreciate Prithviraj for consistently acknowledging Malayalam cinema and its legendary actors on national platforms. One emotional post noted that although people often have issues with Prithviraj and attempt to bring him down, the actor has always made an effort to promote Malayalam cinema whenever he gets the opportunity.

Prithviraj and Kareena Kapoor attended the 'Daayra' trailer launch along with filmmaker Meghna Gulzar. Meghna, the daughter of renowned poet and lyricist Gulzar, is an acclaimed filmmaker known for movies such as 'Raazi' and 'Sam Bahadur.'