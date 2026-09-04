Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu is set to explore a new facet of her craft, as she lends her voice to Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor for the first time in the Malayalam version of ‘Daayra’. Interestingly, the upcoming film also marks Parvathy’s first stint as a voice actor. Parvathy will be dubbing for Kareena’s character Ajooni Kohli in ‘Daayra’, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The actor, who will also be seen donning a police uniform for the first time in the upcoming Malayalam film ‘Pratham Drishti Kuttakaran’, has been keen to explore voice acting for some time.

However, Parvathy admits that when she imagined venturing into voice acting, she had always pictured herself lending her voice to an animated character. She says she never expected her first assignment to be for a character as prominent and layered as Ajooni, portrayed by Kareena in ‘Daayra’. The actor expressed her happiness at being entrusted with the opportunity by Meghna Gulzar, describing Ajooni as a strong character and saying she feels honoured to be able to lend her voice to Kareena’s performance.

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With Parvathy now becoming part of the film in a new capacity, ‘Daayra’ is also expected to generate additional interest among Malayalam-speaking audiences. The film stars Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles and is inspired by real-life incidents. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, ‘Daayra’ is slated to release in theatres across India on September 18.