The title of Mohanlal’s next film with director Vishnu Mohan has been unveiled. Titled ‘Operation Ganga’, the film is being mounted as a major pan-Indian production by Sree Gokulam Movies, with Gokulam Gopalan backing the project.

The film takes its title from India’s evacuation mission during the Russia-Ukraine war, which saw thousands of Indian nationals stranded in the conflict zone brought back home. Set against this backdrop, ‘Operation Ganga’ has begun filming in Georgia, with Mohanlal expected to join the shoot soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is planned as an extensive 180-day shoot across Poland, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Delhi, Dehradun and Kochi. Mohanlal will be joined by a notable ensemble that includes Bollywood actors Arjun Rampal and Adil Hussain, along with Bhagyashree Borse and Parthiban. The production also brings together technicians from across India and overseas, making it one of Sree Gokulam Movies’ biggest projects to date.

The technical crew includes some prominent names from major Indian productions. Shashwat Sachdev, who composed the music for ‘Dhurandhar’, is set to score the film. Miroslav Kuba Brozek, who worked as the cinematographer on ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Pushpa 2’, is handling the camera. The action choreography is being overseen by Oh Se-yeong, known for his work on ‘Dhurandhar’ and ‘Kill’.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Operation Ganga’ is Vishnu Mohan’s second directorial venture after his debut film ‘Meppadiyan’, which starred Unni Mukundan. The new project marks a significant step up in scale for the filmmaker, with its international locations and large ensemble.

The film is also Mohanlal’s 367th outing as an actor. Sree Gokulam Movies has several other high-profile projects in its lineup, including ‘Ottakomban’, starring Suresh Gopi, ‘Kathanar’, featuring Jayasurya, and ‘Killer’, directed by S. J. Suryah.