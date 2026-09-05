Vismaya Mohanlal’s debut film ‘Thudakkam’ is set to make its OTT debut. The Jude Anthany Joseph directorial, which had a successful theatrical run, will begin streaming on JioHotstar from September 18. Released on August 8, the survival thriller received largely positive responses from audiences and performed well at the box office. The film marks Vismaya’s first appearance on the big screen, making it one of the more closely watched Malayalam releases of the year.

‘Thudakkam’ follows Meenu, played by Vismaya, whose seemingly ordinary life takes an unexpected turn. Living with her physically challenged father Ravi (Sai Kumar), Meenu is preparing for a bank examination when a series of events changes the course of her life. What begins as a familiar everyday setting gradually develops into a tense survival story.

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The film also features Mohanlal in an extended cameo. Vismaya’s debut has attracted considerable attention, particularly as she follows her brother Pranav Mohanlal into the film industry.

For Jude Anthany Joseph, ‘Thudakkam’ marks his first directorial after the blockbuster ‘2018’. The filmmaker, who had previously explored a large-scale disaster narrative, takes on a survival thriller with this film. The project is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas and marks the production house’s 37th film.