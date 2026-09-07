The Kerala High Court has directed a magistrate court to reconsider a complaint filed by actor Ansiba Hassan against former AMMA vice-president Lakshmipriya, alleging that objectionable videos of her were circulated on social media with the intention of tarnishing her reputation and subjecting her to public humiliation.

Justice Jobin Sebastian issued the direction while considering a petition filed by Ansiba challenging an order of the First Class Magistrate Court-IX, which had declined to direct the police to register an FIR and investigate the allegations raised in her complaint. In her petition, Ansiba contended that the magistrate had erred in treating her complaint as a private complaint and directing her to produce evidence, instead of considering her request for a police investigation under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

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According to Ansiba’s complaint, Lakshmipriya and two others allegedly circulated objectionable videos of her on social media with the intention of damaging her reputation. She alleged that the act amounted to defamation and was intended to subject her to public humiliation. Ansiba approached the High Court after the magistrate declined to order a police investigation into the allegations.