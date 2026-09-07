As Mammootty turns 75 on Monday, one of the most talked-about glimpses of the megastar’s next film has come with a title that carries its own slice of history. The first-look poster of Nithish Sahadev’s ‘Mela’, which features Mammootty in a striking new avatar, has been making waves among his fans, bringing the film into the spotlight on the actor’s birthday. But the title has also sparked curiosity for another reason — it immediately recalls K G George’s 1980 classic ‘Mela’, one of the films closely associated with Mammootty’s early rise to stardom.

There is, however, no deliberate tribute here, says Nithish. For the young filmmaker, the title came from something much closer to the present-day Mammootty: the aura of the character he plays in the new film. “Many people might feel that way, but honestly, the title is a coincidence,” Nithish tells Onmanorama. “I was inspired to call it ‘Mela’ because of Mammookka’s aura and the kind of character he plays in this film. The title felt right for him and for the character.”

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The coincidence is certainly intriguing. More than four decades after K G George’s ‘Mela’ featured Mammootty in a role that became an important milestone in his career, the actor is now headlining another film carrying the same title — this time as the star of a large-scale action entertainer produced by his own production house, Mammootty Kampany.

For Nithish, who made an impressive debut with ‘Falimy’ before venturing into Tamil cinema with ‘Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil’, the opportunity to direct Mammootty has been more than just another film. “I genuinely feel Mammookka being part of this film is a huge blessing for me as a filmmaker,” he says. “His character has a very special aura in the film. It is an action entertainer, but there are many surprises in store.”

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‘He approaches every character like it’s his first’

What has fascinated Nithish most during the shoot, however, is not merely Mammootty’s star power but his attitude towards the craft. The director says watching Mammootty on set has been a lesson in rediscovering the excitement of filmmaking. “It is really interesting to watch him play this character and bring that aura to the sets as if he is acting in a film for the first time,” Nithish says.

The excitement, he adds, is infectious. “Everyone feels that energy. As a third-time director, I sometimes feel, ‘Okay, now I know how things work. I’m here to make an exciting film, and that’s it.’ But it is fascinating to see Mammookka, who has played so many varied characters over the years, become this person who is so happy to play a new character every single time.” For a filmmaker in only his third outing, that enthusiasm from an actor with five decades of experience is perhaps one of the most remarkable aspects of the ‘Mela’ experience.

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From K G George’s ‘Mela’ to Mammootty Kampany’s ‘Mela’

K G George’s 'Mela' revolved around a circus performer whose life takes an unexpected turn after his wife becomes attracted to Mammootty’s character. The film holds a special place in the actor’s early career. Sreenivasan had once recalled how the film also marked a significant jump in Mammootty’s remuneration. After reportedly earning just Rs 50 for his previous film, the actor was paid Rs 700 for ‘Mela’.

Four-and-a-half decades later, the scale surrounding a Mammootty film could hardly be more different. The actor who once earned hundreds of rupees for a role is now headlining an ambitious production mounted on a scale of crores. Written by Nithish Sahadev and Anuraj OB, the film is being mounted as a full-fledged action entertainer, with thriller elements, mass dialogues, comedy and high-energy action sequences. Mammootty’s stylish new look in the first-look poster has already added to the anticipation.

The film is currently being shot in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu. The ongoing schedule began in the last week of July, with the next schedule expected to move to Kochi by September 24. The film is slated for a theatrical release in 2027. The Kerala distribution rights have been acquired by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films.

The technical crew includes Jimshy Khalid as cinematographer and Bless Thomas as editor. Nitheesh and Anuraj OB have jointly penned the story and screenplay. George Sebastian is the executive producer, while Sunil Singh serves as the line producer. Agnivesh Ranjit is the project designer and Shaji Naduvil is the production designer. CK Stunts handles the action choreography. Melvi J and Abijith are the costume designers, while Ronex Xaviour and Salim handle makeup. Ratheesh S Pillai is the chief associate director and Aroma Mohan is the production controller. Toufiq Hussain is the VFX supervisor, with Egg White VFX handling the visual effects. Ashiq Salam and Rithwik Lima Ramdas are the assistant directors, while Navin Murali is the still photographer. Yellowtooths has designed the title and posters.